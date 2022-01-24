UKirk at MSU collecting new/gently used books for children

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UKirk at MSU is always looking for ways to lift up the community.

So when they were introduced to the term ‘book deserts’ they wanted to be a apart of that story.

“A book desert is a geographic area where books are not easily accessible to to young people, especially children,” said Campus Minister, Neil Myer.

Neil says that Michigan has book deserts and is impacting children right now.

So to help fix this problem, UKirk started their own Book Project.

“I reached out to a couple of people and offered to you know drive by and just pick up the books for the project and I actually got a lot of responses and I ended up collecting about 5,000 books over the summer and it was a really great experience and we brought them back to East Lansing,” said Claire Benson, a member of UKirk. “Now we’re just going through and sorting them and distributing up to the community.”

Both say Mid-Michigan is the prime spot to collect and books because they can give these books to so many different organizations nearby.

“The idea is to have them be local organizations and so places like shelters, community centers, laundromats, food banks any place like that’s interested is where we’re going to we’ve and it’s going to be an ongoing project.”

That’s where you can help.

Right now you can drop of used or new children’s books for all ages up to 5th grad, particularly books that display diversity.

Examples types of books they want can be found on a wish list on the organization’s website.

New books purchased online can be sent or shipped to:

UKirk Book Project

1315 Abbot Road

East Lansing, MI 48823

or

Books may be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 10am-4pm at the address above.

They also have a book deposit box so that books can be given at any time.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.