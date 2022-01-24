Two teens killed in two-vehicle crash in Genoa Twp.

GENOA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two teens are dead and several others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Genoa Township Saturday.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of S. Hacker Rd. and McClements Rd.

Police say a 16-year-old boy from Fowlerville was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck east on McClements Rd. when he failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old boy from South Lyon driving south on S. Hacker Rd. Authorities say three other teenage boys from Howell were in the pickup truck.

Following the crash, police say the F-150 pickup then left the roadway and rolled over, ejecting both the driver and one of the passengers. Both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two remaining passengers in the F-150 as well as the driver of the Honda Civic were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say none of the occupants in the pickup were using their seatbelts.

The roadway was closed for approximately four and a half hours during the investigation and cleanup.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash. This crash remains under investigation.

