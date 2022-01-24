Tom Izzo talks MSU win over Wisconsin, looking ahead to Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday saw the Spartans get a big win over Wisconsin, and Tom Izzo wants his team to continue their dominating ways over Big Ten foes.

No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. With the win, MSU moved into first place in the Big Ten conference, ahead of Wisconsin and Illinois.

“You need to play consistent good defense all the time and we’ve had a lot of that,” Izzo said. “I think we’re ranked number one or two in the conference and it’s a big key. You need offense too yes, but defense wins the games in so many occasions and you have to have good defense on a regular basis.”

Next up for the Spartans is No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday in Champaign, IL at 7:00 p.m. Following that, MSU faces rival Michigan at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 29 with a 12:30 p.m. tip-off.

That matchup comes just a few weeks after the Jan. 8 meeting between the two was postponed, due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program.

The Wolverines are coming off a stellar weekend themselves, as they rained on Indiana’s party after beating No. 4 Purdue. Michigan beat the Hoosiers 80-62 for their second win in a row.

