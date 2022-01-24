Advertisement

Tom Izzo talks MSU win over Wisconsin, looking ahead to Michigan

Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak.
By Kellan Buddy and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday saw the Spartans get a big win over Wisconsin, and Tom Izzo wants his team to continue their dominating ways over Big Ten foes.

No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. With the win, MSU moved into first place in the Big Ten conference, ahead of Wisconsin and Illinois.

More on the Big 10: Spartans remain unbeaten in Big Ten with win over Minnesota

“You need to play consistent good defense all the time and we’ve had a lot of that,” Izzo said. “I think we’re ranked number one or two in the conference and it’s a big key. You need offense too yes, but defense wins the games in so many occasions and you have to have good defense on a regular basis.”

Next up for the Spartans is No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday in Champaign, IL at 7:00 p.m. Following that, MSU faces rival Michigan at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 29 with a 12:30 p.m. tip-off.

That matchup comes just a few weeks after the Jan. 8 meeting between the two was postponed, due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program.

The Wolverines are coming off a stellar weekend themselves, as they rained on Indiana’s party after beating No. 4 Purdue. Michigan beat the Hoosiers 80-62 for their second win in a row.

More: Michigan knocks Hoosiers off high with dominating win

Izzo thankful for personal call from Howard ahead of UM-MSU being postponed

