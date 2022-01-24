Tax season begins Monday; here’s how Covid could affect your tax returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mark your calendars, tax season starts Monday and this year may come with some delays.

With the pandemic combined with staff shortages, the IRS suggests sending your forms in as soon as possible.

Chief tax information officer Mark Steber for Jackson Hewitt tax services telling said the best way to get your money back quickly is to file electronically and choose direct deposit.

“It’s never a good idea to wait to file your taxes. You file as early as you can when you have your documents. You file early because three out of four taxpayers get a refund, it’s your money, why not file early and get your money,” said Steber. “File early and get your money, file early protect your data, and file early just in case you have any questions.”

Now you may be wondering, what about our stimulus checks? Ashley Gibbard from the better business bureau tells us what you can do to prepare in advance.

“The IRS’ website has a good resource that will lay out how your stimulus checks will play out into your taxes as well, so we encourage consumers to look at IRS.gov,” said Gibbard.

And you may remember those monthly $250 checks you received per child. There are over $3,600 in returns available, but only if you do it correctly.

“If you don’t get that advanced child tax credit payment right on your returns, you could expect a six to nine-month delay on your refund,” said AJ Gross, the Founder and Owner of ALG Group in Lansing.

Submit your taxes quickly and do it right. If you’re unsure, reach out to a professional to help you.

