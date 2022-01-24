Advertisement

Parents advised to look out for 64-19 letters from IRS for Child Tax Credit

For some American families, that extra cash was the difference between poverty and financial stability during the pandemic.
This year, parents are advised to keep a special eye out for an IRS mailing known as letter...
This year, parents are advised to keep a special eye out for an IRS mailing known as letter 64-19.(KSNB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The tax season starts Monday, the first date the IRS will accept and process tax returns.

This year, parents are advised to keep an eye out for a special IRS mailing known as letter 64-19.

The letter pertains to 2021′s Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July through December.

More: Tax season begins Monday; here’s how Covid could affect your tax returns

Families received up to $300 for each child ages five and up, and $250 for children between six and 17 each month. The American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six and raised the age limit from 16 to 17.

According to the American Rescue Plan, all working families got the full credit if they made up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent, or “Head of Household.” The credit did not extend into the new year.

More on Child Tax Credits: Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home

For some American families, that extra cash was the difference between poverty and financial stability during the pandemic.

Letter 64-19 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they are encouraged to call IRS.

More on tax season: Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding

