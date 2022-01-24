Advertisement

Oxford High reopens, Okemos High School implements new backpack policy

Students would be required to keep their backpacks in their lockers at all times.
Monday brings a new policy for backpacks and bags at Okemos High School.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Oxford High School’s renovations are now complete, and students will be returning to in-person classes starting Monday.

Students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10. The shooting at Oxford resulted in four students being killed as well as six students and a teacher being injured.

A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.

Tim Throne, the Oxford School District superintendent, says the community “will get through this with love and grace.”

Upon their return, Oxford students will be required to use only clear backpacks inside the building.

More: Oxford schools will require clear backpacks for middle, high school students

In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting, Okemos High School announced students will no longer be allowed to carry backpacks or bags into the building, beginning Monday.

More: Okemos High School’s controversial backpack policy raises eyebrows

Students would be required to keep their backpacks in their lockers at all times. They would only be allowed to carry items needed for class in the hallways and in the classrooms.

School officials said the policy was made to improve school safety, but some parents said the new policy is infringing on the students’ freedom.

“It just adds frustration to what they’re already dealing with this pandemic,” said parent Adele Bliss.

