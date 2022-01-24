Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief: $5M grant for Michigan automotive industry, program aims to expand internet access, Jackson’s snow plow need names

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

The Now Desk News Brief will go live at 3:45 p.m. It can be watched in the video player above.

Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

Michigan’s electric vehicle industry received a grant that will help bolster its presence throughout the state.

MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop

Authorities say a trooper from the Lansing post responded to a report of a catalytic converter being stolen by the two men from a resident’s vehicle in Windsor Township.

New federal program supports affordable internet access across Michigan

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a benefit program that is now open for enrollment to help households afford broadband.

Vote to name Jackson’s snowplows and salt trucks

Voting is now open on 10 Jackson-centric plow names that were submitted by residents. Earlier this month, the City of Jackson allowed residents to submit snow plow names through the City website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at...
Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave
Richard Gray of Traverse City died Monday following the accident on the Walter J. McCarthy...
Michigan man dies in accident on freighter along NW Indiana

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 1/24/2022 PM
According to MSP, multiple agencies in southern Michigan have been handling numerous reports of...
MSP: Perpetrators posing as phony police officers to steal money in southern Michigan
Gov. Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to award a...
Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry
The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on...
MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop