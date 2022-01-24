Now Desk News Brief: $5M grant for Michigan automotive industry, program aims to expand internet access, Jackson’s snow plow need names

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

Michigan’s electric vehicle industry received a grant that will help bolster its presence throughout the state.

MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop

Authorities say a trooper from the Lansing post responded to a report of a catalytic converter being stolen by the two men from a resident’s vehicle in Windsor Township.

New federal program supports affordable internet access across Michigan

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a benefit program that is now open for enrollment to help households afford broadband.

Vote to name Jackson’s snowplows and salt trucks

Voting is now open on 10 Jackson-centric plow names that were submitted by residents. Earlier this month, the City of Jackson allowed residents to submit snow plow names through the City website.

