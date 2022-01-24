Advertisement

New mother fights for life against COVID, despite being vaccinated

By Alex Gibbs and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A new mother in Texas is fighting for her life against COVID-19, despite being vaccinated.

Alexandra Chandler tested positive for COVID before an emergency C-section, according to KWTX.

After giving birth to her son, Beau and returning home, both were sent back to the hospital a few days later for shortness of breath, only for her to be intubated and experience a double pneumothorax where both lungs collapse.

“I just want more time with her because I’ve never spent this amount of time without her being at home,” her husband, James Chandler said.

Beau is doing better, but Alexandra is still fighting for her life.

“Alex and I have been to church together and I know that she would stand by faith through any of this,” her friend Brittany Rodriquez said. “As disappointing as the prognosis is, I’m hoping for a miracle still and I won’t stop praying for one because I know it can happen.”

Family and friends say her story has gone viral on social media. They have started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWTX Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at...
Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave
Richard Gray of Traverse City died Monday following the accident on the Walter J. McCarthy...
Michigan man dies in accident on freighter along NW Indiana

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
Are COVID Cases On The Decline?
Are COVID Cases On The Decline?
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times
Your Health: Door-to-balloon saves lives
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus