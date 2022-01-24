New federal program supports affordable internet access across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new federal program supporting affordable internet access and it’s available in Michigan.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a benefit program that is now open for enrollment to help households afford broadband.

The ACP is a $14.2 billion successor program to the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), which was a temporary program that helped nearly nine million people afford internet access during the pandemic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel want Michiganders to know about the new program and take advantage of it.

“Access to affordable internet has become more important than ever before as we’ve adjusted to working and schooling from home,” Nessel said. “I encourage all consumers who qualify to take advantage of programs like the ACP to help offset costs associated with connectivity.”

Eligible households can now apply to receive up to a $30 per month discount off the price of their service, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

“Reliable, affordable high-speed internet is increasingly important for work, school, and daily life,” Gov. Whitmer said. “The FCC has set up vital programs to help millions of Americans get connected and lower costs. I encourage Michiganders to take advantage of this money-saving program.”

The new program is just one resource available to Michiganders who are struggling to secure or keep broadband access. Gov. Whitmer has made access a priority to address by launching the Connecting Michigan Task Force and the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office.

So far, the programs have used millions in state and federal funds to give families and businesses access to high-speed internet.

To see if you are eligible for the program, check the ACP enrollment page.

