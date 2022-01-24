Advertisement

In My View: High school football opens season with a great matchup

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 high school football season begins with a great matchup -- DeWitt at Haslett.

It used to be a great rivalry, but they haven’t met since 2017. They agreed to meet in a non-conference matchup to open the season Thursday, August 25th and in my view it’s great that non-conference schedules for local schools are arranged with local matchups.

This will be a great opening night attraction and congrats to Haslett for accepting the challenge.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at...
Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave
Richard Gray of Traverse City died Monday following the accident on the Walter J. McCarthy...
Michigan man dies in accident on freighter along NW Indiana

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: What the 2022 football schedule means for MSU
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: What Lidström could bring to the Red Wings
In My View: A big day for college football
In My View: A big day for college football
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: A big day for college football