In My View: High school football opens season with a great matchup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 high school football season begins with a great matchup -- DeWitt at Haslett.

It used to be a great rivalry, but they haven’t met since 2017. They agreed to meet in a non-conference matchup to open the season Thursday, August 25th and in my view it’s great that non-conference schedules for local schools are arranged with local matchups.

This will be a great opening night attraction and congrats to Haslett for accepting the challenge.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.