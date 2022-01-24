Advertisement

MSU Moves Up In Latest Hoop Poll

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Auburn has climbed past Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time ever. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 with 15 first-place votes. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote. Baylor rebounded from consecutive losses while ranked No. 1 to beat West Virginia and Oklahoma, and climbed one position to fourth. Big 12 rival Kansas was right behind in fifth after a pair of heart-stopping wins. Purdue fell two spots to sixth after losing to Indiana. Houston and UCLA are tied for No. 7, with Duke and Michigan State rounding out the top 10.

