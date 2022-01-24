Advertisement

MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop

The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on numerous charges not disclosed by police.(WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Lansing men were arrested by Michigan State Police during a traffic stop Sunday.

Authorities say a trooper from the Lansing post responded to a report of a catalytic converter being stolen by the two men from a resident’s vehicle in Windsor Township.

Police say the caller then confronted the suspects. Afterword the men then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities say while heading to the residence, the trooper spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

While investigating, MSP says the trooper found the stolen catalytic converter as well as multiple stolen license plates, the tools used to steal the converter, a police scanner, stun gun, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on numerous charges not disclosed by police.

