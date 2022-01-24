Advertisement

MSP: Perpetrators posing as phony police officers to steal money in southern Michigan

According to MSP, multiple agencies in southern Michigan have been handling numerous reports of fraud, some people losing as much as $15,000 or more.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN (WILX) - Michigan State Police is sending out a warning to Michigan residents of men posing as police officers trying to steal your money.

According to MSP, multiple agencies in southern Michigan have been handling numerous reports of fraud, some people losing as much as $15,000 or more.

According to investigators, the fraudulent caller will tell the victim that a family member is in police custody or has a warrant out for their arrest. The suspects will then send a copy of a fake arrest warrant through text message or via email.

The suspects then reportedly go to the victim’s house posing as police officers with fake badges to either collect cash, request a deposit into a crypto machine, or have the victim purchase gift cards.

MSP says do not fall for this scam. They say a non-uniform police officer will never ask for bond or any money concerning a case or a warrant without first presenting valid police identification.

Investigators say an arrest bond should never be placed into a machine that is not at a jail, nor should gift cards be involved in paying a bond. A courier will never pick up bond or cash from anyone for any police matter or traffic crash. If an officer’s identity is ever in question treat the person with respect and call 911 to confirm their identity.

Police arrested two suspects in Lenawee County on Jan. 21. Police say one suspect admitted to taking money from three houses in southern Michigan. Suspects have also been known to make spoof phone calls; using software to scramble numbers to make it appear to be from a police agency.

If you have been a victim of this or a similar fraud, or have any information reference these suspects, please report it to police.

