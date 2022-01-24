Advertisement

Monday is the last day to vote on Superhero Lugnuts jerseys

Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Black Panther, Loki, or Thanos? Who do you want to see Defend the Diamond?
The Lansing Lugnuts will join 96 other MiLB teams in one of the biggest promotions ever in...
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are partnering with Marvel and 96 other MiLB teams for what will be one of the biggest promotions ever in Minor League Baseball.

Monday is the last day to vote in the “Defenders Of The Diamond”, partnership. The partnership will allow the Lugnuts to wear custom marvel superhero-themed jerseys for one game in 2022.

The four choices are:

  • Sam Wilson’s Captain America
  • Black Panther
  • Loki
  • Thanos

Mock-ups of each jersey design can be seen below.

One lucky person who votes for any of the superheroes will be randomly selected to receive a jersey of their own. The winner will be selected after the voting is done and will be contacted via email.

Voting ends at 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday and can be done HERE.

The Lugnuts open the 2022 season against Lake County on April 8.

