Michigan State Police teaming up with other states to help fight human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is joining forces with other states to fight human trafficking.

From Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, MSP motor carrier officers will join their fellow officers in the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police, and along with the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

Read: MSP: Perpetrators posing as phony police officers to steal money in southern Michigan

MSP says the goal of this week-long, multi-state human trafficking initiative is to raise awareness and educate anyone in positions to any human trafficking take place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees.

The MSP first partnered with TAT in 2015 and has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness and education.

More: Crime News

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.