Michigan knocks Hoosiers off high with dominating win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WILX) - It has not been the season Michigan basketball fans were hoping for so far.

But there is still a lot of basketball to be played and Sunday’s game at Indiana showed the Wolverines have some fight left in them. The Hoosiers were coming off one of the biggest wins the program has had of late as they took down #4 ranked Purdue earlier this week, 65-68.

The Wolverines didn’t care about that. Michigan jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Big Man Hunter Dickinson started to show he can hit the three-ball, and that’s dangerous.

Dickinson had 25 points and 9 rebounds as Michigan wins 80-62, their second win in a row

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.