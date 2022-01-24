Advertisement

Michigan knocks Hoosiers off high with dominating win

Hunter Dickinson started to show he can hit the three-ball, and that’s dangerous.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the second...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Krystle Holleman and Seth Wells
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WILX) - It has not been the season Michigan basketball fans were hoping for so far.

But there is still a lot of basketball to be played and Sunday’s game at Indiana showed the Wolverines have some fight left in them. The Hoosiers were coming off one of the biggest wins the program has had of late as they took down #4 ranked Purdue earlier this week, 65-68.

The Wolverines didn’t care about that. Michigan jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Big Man Hunter Dickinson started to show he can hit the three-ball, and that’s dangerous.

Dickinson had 25 points and 9 rebounds as Michigan wins 80-62, their second win in a row

