Learning about The Faces of Ingham County and more at EXIT Realty Advantage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We were joined by some specials guests on Studio 10. First, we got a chance to learn more about Sava Treloar, one of the agents at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason and her inspirational story. Plus, we learned more from Jeff Woodrow with Accurate Inspections, about why it’s so important to get a home inspection when buying a home.

We also learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we got the chance to meet another nominee, Charles Liebrand, who is a local Boy Scouts leader. You can read more about Charles’ story and nominate someone you think would be a great Face of Ingham County by clicking here.

