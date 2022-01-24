Advertisement

Learning about The Faces of Ingham County and more at EXIT Realty Advantage

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We were joined by some specials guests on Studio 10. First, we got a chance to learn more about Sava Treloar, one of the agents at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason and her inspirational story. Plus, we learned more from Jeff Woodrow with Accurate Inspections, about why it’s so important to get a home inspection when buying a home.

We also learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we got the chance to meet another nominee, Charles Liebrand, who is a local Boy Scouts leader. You can read more about Charles’ story and nominate someone you think would be a great Face of Ingham County by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at...
Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave
Richard Gray of Traverse City died Monday following the accident on the Walter J. McCarthy...
Michigan man dies in accident on freighter along NW Indiana

Latest News

xcvxcv
Exit Realty Faces of Ingham County Charles Liebrand Boy Scout Leader
werwew
Exit Realty Live Why it is Important to get a Home Inspection
dsfgsfdgdf
Exit Realty Live Sava Treloar
UKirk Book Project
UKirk at MSU collecting new/gently used books for children