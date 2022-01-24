Lansing’s Impression 5 Science Center now reopened to the public

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of mid-Michigan’s favorite interactive destinations is up and running again.

Lansing’s Impression 5 Science Center is now reopened to the public. The science center closed its doors at the beginning of the year to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Now they are excited to reopen four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The science center even has a new exhibit that they are ready to share with the community.

“We’re super excited to reopen after our small pause,” said Micaela Balzer, Director of Innovation and Learning at Impression 5. “We are also excited to welcome Wild Kratts Creature Power which is a new exhibit that will be having its soft opening this weekend and then hopefully next week were going to be communicating off to the community.”

General admission attendance for Impression 5 will be limited to 300 people.

No reservations are required. If they are at full capacity at the time of your visit, you do have the option of waiting in a virtual line until more guests can enter.

