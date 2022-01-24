Key Matches At Hand At Australian Tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Two of the biggest names left in the Australian Open - Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty - will play their quarterfinal matches on Day 9. Nadal’s opponent will be Denis Shapovalov (shah-PAH’-vah-lahv), who surprised himself when he beat third-seeded Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Nadal continues his bid to break a three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for most men’s major singles titles. They’re all tied at 20. In the other men’s quarterfinal, 17th-seeded Gael Monfils (mahn-FEES’) will play Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. Barty is hoping to break a 44-year singles title drought for Aussie women at the Australian Open. She will play Jessica Pegula (peh-GOO’-lah). French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah) plays Madison Keys in the other quarterfinal.

