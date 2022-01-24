Advertisement

Key Matches At Hand At Australian Tennis

Tennis players playing in the Australian Open are being affected by wildfire smoke.
Tennis players playing in the Australian Open are being affected by wildfire smoke.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Two of the biggest names left in the Australian Open - Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty - will play their quarterfinal matches on Day 9. Nadal’s opponent will be Denis Shapovalov (shah-PAH’-vah-lahv), who surprised himself when he beat third-seeded Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Nadal continues his bid to break a three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for most men’s major singles titles. They’re all tied at 20. In the other men’s quarterfinal, 17th-seeded Gael Monfils (mahn-FEES’) will play Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. Barty is hoping to break a 44-year singles title drought for Aussie women at the Australian Open. She will play Jessica Pegula (peh-GOO’-lah). French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah) plays Madison Keys in the other quarterfinal.

