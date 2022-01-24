Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer presents Purple Hearts to Michigan National Guard soldiers

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented the Purple Heart to six Michigan National Guard soldiers Sunday.

The six were injured Jan. 8, 2020 during an Iranian missile attack in Iraq.

“I am honored to recognize these Soldiers whose dedication and commitment to their mission was clearly demonstrated by their actions while deployed in Iraq,” Whitmer said. “On behalf of the entire state of Michigan, thank you for your service to our state and nation. You are the embodiment of bravery and valor and represent the best of us.”

Chief Warrant officers Jason Zylstra and Michael Goebel were on hand for the ceremony, as well as Sgt. Joseph Suchowolec. Sgt. Andrew Burton, warrant officer Dalton Hamilton and Sgt. Derrick Bimer were unable to attend.

