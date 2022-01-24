Gov. Whitmer presents Purple Hearts to Michigan National Guard soldiers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented the Purple Heart to six Michigan National Guard soldiers Sunday.

Related: Army veteran inspires students at Great Lakes Learning Academy

The six were injured Jan. 8, 2020 during an Iranian missile attack in Iraq.

“I am honored to recognize these Soldiers whose dedication and commitment to their mission was clearly demonstrated by their actions while deployed in Iraq,” Whitmer said. “On behalf of the entire state of Michigan, thank you for your service to our state and nation. You are the embodiment of bravery and valor and represent the best of us.”

Chief Warrant officers Jason Zylstra and Michael Goebel were on hand for the ceremony, as well as Sgt. Joseph Suchowolec. Sgt. Andrew Burton, warrant officer Dalton Hamilton and Sgt. Derrick Bimer were unable to attend.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.