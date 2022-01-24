Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s electric vehicle industry received a grant that will help bolster its presence throughout the state.

Gov. Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to award a $5 million Michigan Revolution for Electrification of Vehicles Academy (MiREV) grant to Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (SEMCA).

“Michiganders will play a leading role in building the future of automotive mobility and electrification; preparing them for the jobs that will drive the industry is critical,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This grant will support Michigan workers so they can secure not only the skills needed for these high-demand jobs, but also financial security for their families and communities.”

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the grant will be used to help train auto workers through academies “focused on closing industry-based skill gaps.”

“These future academies will ensure employers are able to address their most critical workforce needs while job seekers have access to better employment outcomes and career pathway opportunities in the mobility and electrification industry,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “Moving forward, SEMCA will work closely with employers to make sure Michigan has the right programs and resources to fill both current and future talent needs for in-demand and emerging jobs.”

SEMCA will establish and expand employer-led collaboratives that support MiREV functions including developing a sustainability plan, coordinating and performing outreach events and supporting employer champions and industry experts in building, implementing and managing academies.

Employers interested in MiREV employer-led collaboratives or other components of future efforts to support Michigan’s vehicle and mobility industry growth, can email the department at LEO-MiREV@michigan.gov.

