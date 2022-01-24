Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

Gov. Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to award a...
Gov. Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to award a $5 million Michigan Revolution for Electrification of Vehicles Academy (MiREV) grant to Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (SEMCA).((Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File))
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s electric vehicle industry received a grant that will help bolster its presence throughout the state.

Gov. Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to award a $5 million Michigan Revolution for Electrification of Vehicles Academy (MiREV) grant to Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (SEMCA).

“Michiganders will play a leading role in building the future of automotive mobility and electrification; preparing them for the jobs that will drive the industry is critical,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This grant will support Michigan workers so they can secure not only the skills needed for these high-demand jobs, but also financial security for their families and communities.”

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the grant will be used to help train auto workers through academies “focused on closing industry-based skill gaps.”

“These future academies will ensure employers are able to address their most critical workforce needs while job seekers have access to better employment outcomes and career pathway opportunities in the mobility and electrification industry,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “Moving forward, SEMCA will work closely with employers to make sure Michigan has the right programs and resources to fill both current and future talent needs for in-demand and emerging jobs.”

SEMCA will establish and expand employer-led collaboratives that support MiREV functions including developing a sustainability plan, coordinating and performing outreach events and supporting employer champions and industry experts in building, implementing and managing academies.

Employers interested in MiREV employer-led collaboratives or other components of future efforts to support Michigan’s vehicle and mobility industry growth, can email the department at LEO-MiREV@michigan.gov.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at...
Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave
Richard Gray of Traverse City died Monday following the accident on the Walter J. McCarthy...
Michigan man dies in accident on freighter along NW Indiana

Latest News

The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on...
MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel want Michiganders to know about a...
New federal program supports affordable internet access across Michigan
COVID hospital generic
State announces federal aid coming to Sparrow, other hospitals
Currently, they go by uninteresting names such as “475” and “474,” but some of Jackson’s...
Vote to name Jackson’s snowplows and salt trucks