Giants Looking at Buffalo Assistant

FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(Rick Osentoski | AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (DAY’-buhl) is getting a second interview for the vacant New York Giants’ coaching job even before some candidates have gotten a chance for a first meeting. The Giants confirmed that Daboll will meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen tomorrow at the team’s headquarters. Daboll was first interviewed on a video call on Friday, hours after Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager, was hired by New York to replace Dave Gettleman. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was scheduled to be interviewed today.

