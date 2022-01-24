Advertisement

Gay’s 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with four seconds left during a...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with four seconds left during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)(Alex Menendez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game with Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay’s winning field goal.

The Rams advance to next week’s NFC championship game against the 49ers.

