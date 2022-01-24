Advertisement

ECHL suspends Panetta after he is accused of racial gesture

Jacksonville then announced it had to decided to cut Panetta
Jacksonville Iceman
Jacksonville Iceman(AP Photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The ECHL has suspended Jacob Panetta after the brother of longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban accused the Jacksonville defenseman of making “monkey gestures” in his direction.

The ECHL said the indefinite suspension is pending a hearing under its collective bargaining agreement with its players.

Jacksonville then announced it had to decided to cut Panetta.

The incident with Panetta and Jordan Subban occurred 23 seconds into overtime during the Icemen’s 1-0 home victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

It comes in the wake of minor league forward Krystof Hrabik’s 30-game suspension for making a racial gesture during a Jan. 12 AHL game.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police: Woman arrested for stealing medication from assisted living facility
Authorities said the next step in the investigation is determining if the body is that of Santo.
MSU students respond to discovery of body believed to be Brendan Santo

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen fouls Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the second half of an...
Bucks G Allen suspended for 1 game for foul on Bulls’ Caruso
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with four seconds left during a...
Gay’s 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27
Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen fouls Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the second half of an...
Bulls G Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after Allen foul
Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) shoots against Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath (0) during the first...
No. 13 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin’s 7-game streak