East Lansing Hannah Community Center celebrates 20 years

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Hannah Community Center is celebrating 20 years in East Lansing.

People in the community picked the building 20 years ago for the community center, located on the original site of East Lansing High School. The city bought the building from the school district and renovated it.

“It’s home to Albert A. White Performing Arts Center, two gymnasiums, a boutique fitness center, a 25-yard swimming pool and meeting and conference facilities,” said Elaine Hardy, director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “The entire community can come recreate, can come enjoy recreation.”

Tuesday, residents can stop by for treats or a tour of the center. It will be open until 9 p.m.

A special resolution recognizing the Hannah Community Center’s 20 years will also be on the agenda for East Lansing City Council’s meeting next Tuesday. Further anniversary events are expected throughout 2022.

