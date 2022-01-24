Advertisement

Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at...
Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave
Richard Gray of Traverse City died Monday following the accident on the Walter J. McCarthy...
Michigan man dies in accident on freighter along NW Indiana

Latest News

FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Modest activity can prolong life, study says
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
A member of the medical staff wearing full PPE brushes a patient's teeth in the Covid-19...
Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity