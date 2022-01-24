Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 39,372 new cases, 36 deaths over past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s fourth surge in COVID-19 cases appears to be slowing down.

Monday, the state health department reported 39,372 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths over the past three days. During that timeframe, the state averaged 13,124 cases per day, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

State totals now sit at 1,905,639 cases and 29,226 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s daily average has been decreasing over the past several weeks. In early January, Michigan shattered the pandemic record for daily cases at over 20,000 reported over two days on Jan. 7. Since then, the state’s average of daily cases has been slowly declining, with today’s average now rivaling case numbers seen on Jan. 5, which is about when the state’s surge was almost at it’s peak.

State testing has averaged over the 50,000 mark over the past five days. Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate has been declining recently. Over the past five days, the state’s positivity rate has fallen from 30.9% to 27.75%, a 2% decrease.

Ingham County reports 48,410 cases and 622 deaths.

Jackson County reports 31,705 cases and 457 deaths.

Clinton County reports 12,195 cases and 168 deaths.

Eaton County reports 20,134 cases and 321 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 13,019 cases and 189 deaths.

