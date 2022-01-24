Advertisement

Bucks G Allen suspended for 1 game for foul on Bulls’ Caruso

Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen fouls Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the second half of an...
Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen fouls Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 94-90. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended by the NBA for one game for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard.

Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul by Allen caused him to land on his right side.

Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.

