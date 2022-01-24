Bucks G Allen suspended for 1 game for foul on Bulls’ Caruso
Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended by the NBA for one game for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard.
Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul by Allen caused him to land on his right side.
Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.
