BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing

New location will feature BJ’s Gas as well
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s west side will soon have another wholesale club option.

B.J.’s Wholesale Club is set to open Friday morning in a new building, located near the intersection of Saginaw Highway and Marketplace Boulevard.

According to officials with the store, they’ve hired more than 100 people and are actively looking to fill more positions.

For more information on the store, or to find how to apply, visit the official B.J’s Wholesale Club website here.

