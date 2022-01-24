LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s west side will soon have another wholesale club option.

B.J.’s Wholesale Club is set to open Friday morning in a new building, located near the intersection of Saginaw Highway and Marketplace Boulevard.

According to officials with the store, they’ve hired more than 100 people and are actively looking to fill more positions.

For more information on the store, or to find how to apply, visit the official B.J’s Wholesale Club website here.

Related: BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.