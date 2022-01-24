Advertisement

Baseball Negotiations Resume

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Negotiators for locked-out baseball players and management have met in person for the first time since Dec. 1, the day before the start of the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995. The players’ association planned to make a counteroffer to management, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when the snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break. There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16. The scheduled March 31 opening day is also increasingly threatened.

