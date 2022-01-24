Are COVID-19 cases on the decline? Experts say not just yet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 cases are finally on the downfall United States.

Those numbers have gone down 7% in the past week. This comes after the peak from Omicron. But experts tell us we aren’t out of the woods yet, at least here in Mid-Michigan.

Related: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 39,372 new cases, 36 deaths over past three days

Sparrow tells us as of Friday they had 195 COVID patients and 137 in isolation. Today that number has gone down subtly. As of today, Sparrow has 180 COVID patients and 115 in isolation.

While this is a trend many can get behind, doctors tell News 10 COVID is still a battle Michigan is going to continue to face.

“We estimate that the COVID positivity rate should peak by the end of the second week in February which means there’s still trailing. It takes about a couple of weeks after someone tested positive that if they’re going to be ill enough to be in a hospital, to be admitted. As a result, we expect to see this surge all the way through February at a minimum,” said CEO Sparrow Health System James Dover.

More: Michigan prisoners wait for classes needed to be released

One nurse at Sparrow tells News 10 while they remain hopeful that the numbers of cases go down, she says it has been hard for the nurses who care for patients in critical care.

“They frequently carry 50 percent more of a patient load than would normally be expected in a NICU or any of the COVID units. Patients that would normally have one nurse to themselves that nurse now doesn’t just have that patient they’ll have two or three other patients. It’s hard. It’s a really heavy burden that they’re carrying,” said RN Malinda Herrera.

Experts say they are hoping to see numbers go down in the next month to a level of infection that is under control.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.