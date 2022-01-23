Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University police are on the lookout for the suspect in a sexual assault on the university’s campus.

According to MSU Police, the incident is believed to have happened in the victim’s dorm room in Mayo Hall between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect is an unknown male with tan skin, curly hair, and approximately 5′9″ tall.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.

