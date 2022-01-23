MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The body found in the Red Cedar River by police Friday was confirmed to be Brendan Santo, according to Michigan State Police Inspector Chris Rozman.

In an email sent to News 10, Rozman said the body was confirmed to be Santo after medical examination by a Sparrow forensic pathology team around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A Grand Valley State University student, Santo, 18, went missing on Oct. 29 while visiting friends on Michigan State University’s campus. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall at midnight that night.

Investigators narrowed their search for Santo to the Red Cedar River. Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when police received information from a private investigator of his possible location.

Michigan State University Police inspector Chris Rozman said in a statement private investigator Ryan Robison, who was working with the Santo family, was reviewing underwater video when he saw what he believed to be Santo’s body submerged in the river and caught at a logjam. That area of the river was reportedly of interest to investigators and a search was planned on Jan. 24, according to police.

Robison reportedly told police of his findings around midnight Thursday, and investigators were “in the water at first lights to begin the recovery process,” on Friday, Rozman said. Santo’s body was then recovered from the river around 12:30 p.m. Friday, about a mile and a half from where he was last seen.

Investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time.

