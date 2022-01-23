Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating an armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave on Sunday.

According to Lansing Police, a business on E. Michigan Ave near N. Clemens Ave was robbed at gunpoint around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money then fled the scene.

Authorities say the suspect is a black male, between 5′4″ and 5′7″ tall, wearing a green hoodie.

Investigators said they searched for the suspect with a K9 unit, but were unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

