How community members are honoring Brendan Santo

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Public information officer for M-S-U Chris Rozman telling us that this search was difficult but hopes this can ease the minds of the community. Even after this news those in Mid-Michigan continue to mourn.

For Jackson resident Jodi Jones telling me as a mom, it breaks her heart. In honor of Brendan, the community coming together--by placing hockey sticks outside of their doors.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Jackson resident Joni Jones. “I have a freshman at MSU and I also have a hockey player. It brings it closer to home for sure. It’s a memorial towards a hockey player and what our hockey player stands for.”

Its a similar situation for Jackson resident Jennifer Fowle, a mom of hockey players wanting to honor Brendan with the thing he loved most.

“When I read about it like everybody else did, I saw that some of the families where doing the sticks out and just instantly knew that we needed to do that too.”

