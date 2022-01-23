Advertisement

4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA

Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood.

CBS2 reports two women and two men were shot and killed. Another man hospitalized in critical condition is expected to survive.

Mayor James Butts called the shooting an “ambush” involving multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun.

The mayor described the incident as the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police: Woman arrested for stealing medication from assisted living facility
Authorities said the next step in the investigation is determining if the body is that of Santo.
MSU students respond to discovery of body believed to be Brendan Santo

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at...
Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure