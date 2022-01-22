Williamston Hornets stay undefeated

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns Redwings hosted undefeated Williamston Friday night.

The Hornets swarmed all over St. Johns, and won 77-46.

Up next, the Hornets take on Holt, and the Redwings face Shepherd

