Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The body of Brendan Santo, who went missing while visiting Michigan State University last October, was recovered from the Red Cedar River on Friday after a planned search of that area was executed sooner then police were planning.

Santo, 18, was visiting MSU’s campus when he went missing on Oct. 29, 2021. At the time he was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall around midnight. Police focused their search on the Red Cedar River.

Despite searching for nearly three months, authorities were not able to locate Santo until Friday when police received information from a private investigator of his possible location.

According to Michigan State University Police inspector Chris Rozman in a statement, private investigator Ryan Robison, who was working with the Santo family, was reviewing underwater video when he saw what he believed to be Santo’s body submerged in the river and caught at a logjam. That area of the river was reportedly of interest to investigators and a search was planned on Jan. 24, according to police.

Robison reportedly told police of his findings around midnight Thursday, and investigators were “in the water at first lights to begin the recovery process,” on Friday, Rozman said. Santo’s body was then recovered from the river around 12:30 p.m. Friday, about a mile and a half from where he was last seen.

Investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time. An autopsy is currently pending.

Rozman said the partnership between the Santo family, Robison, and the community “offered important information and resources” that led to finding Santo.

Read the full statement from MSU Police inspector Chris Rozman below.

“We wanted to provide some additional information on the search operation yesterday. The spot where Brendan was located in the logjam had been an area of significant interest for law enforcement, search teams, and the Santo family. The Santo family was aware of a complex law enforcement search operation planned for that specific area of the river the week of January 24th that would involve clearing logs and debris to make it safer for divers and get a boat in the water. At approximately midnight on January 21st we were notified by Ryan Robison, a private investigator working with the Santo family, that while reviewing underwater video he saw something completely submerged in the water at the logjam that he strongly suspected was the body of Brendan Santo. Ryan proceeded to the Santo residence to share the findings with the Santo family. Following this, Ryan contacted the 911 centers in both Ingham and Oakland counties sharing the photo and location. This information quickly resulted in the gathering of multiple dive resources to explore the specific spot where Brendan was suspected as part of our continued search operation. Within the hour of notification, resources from MSU Police and Public Safety closed off the area around the logjam. Dive teams and multiple resources were in the water at first light to begin the recovery process. Immediately after Brendan was located, we were not sure if Ryan or the Santo family wanted this information known publicly. Our original news release said that we have worked collaboratively with the Santo family and their supporters, and that partnership was essential in our effort to find Brendan. Not only is that statement true, we cannot thank Ryan enough for his relentless efforts. Ryan shared with responders that morning that he was in awe of the totality of the response on January 21 from divers and rescue teams from multiple departments. We are grateful for the tireless dedication of the Santo family and all of their supporters throughout this investigation. We wanted to state this publicly now that we have received permission from the family. It was never our intent not to give proper credit to all those involved; this was about providing closure to the Santo family, Brendan’s loved ones and friends, and our community. Each of our partner agencies, including Ryan, offered important information and resources that led to yesterday’s discovery. Again, we thank them all.“

