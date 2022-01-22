Advertisement

P-W Pirates fend off Bath Bees

Pirates found their footing late in the game
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Bees traveled to Pewamo-Westphalia for a date with the Pirates.

By halftime the Bees trailed 30-17.

But the Bees woke up in the third, in large, due to DeVondre Chandler who swarmed the net with his quickness.

The Bees outscored the Pirates 20-12 in the quarter, but still trailed 42-37 entering the 4th.

But in the 4th quarter, the Pirates found their footing, outscoring the bees 17-10.

The Panthers escape 59-47.

