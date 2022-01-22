Ovid-Elsie Marauders keep undefeated season alive

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Senior Caitlyn Walter’s 17 points helped lead the Ovid-Elsie Marauders to a 69-9 win over Montrose.

The Marauders forced 48 turnovers, and the Rams didn’t score until the second half.

The Marauders play Chesaning next.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

