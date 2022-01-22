Advertisement

No. 13 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin’s 7-game streak

Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points
Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) shoots against Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath (0) during the first...
Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) shoots against Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 13 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak.

Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans, who shot 53% from the field.

Michigan State moved into first place in the conference, ahead of Wisconsin and Illinois.

Johnny Davis scored 25 points and Brad Davison added 22 for Wisconsin, which struggled to score in the first half, fell behind by double digits and couldn’t catch up.

The Badgers were without Tyler Wahl, who averaged 15.3 points during their winning streak.

