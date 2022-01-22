MSU students respond to discovery of body believed to be Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dive crews recovered a body in the Red Cedar River they believe could be missing teenager Brendan Santo.

It’s been nearly three months since Santo went missing. Santo -- a student at Grand Valley State University -- has been missing since Oct. 29, 2021. He had been visiting friends at Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University.

Authorities said the next step in the investigation is determining if the body is that of Santo. The medical examination is expected to take a few days.

The weekend Santo went missing may have been the most chaotic weekend of 2021 with Halloween parties, Spartans defeating the Wolverines and the mayhem that ensued afterward.

But it was the news surrounding Santo which changed the way many students operated.

“I remember when we won,” said MSU freshman Ingyana Charles. “There were cars burning and a lot of ruckus going on. It was also Halloween that night, so we had to stay careful -- anything could happen.”

“My friends and I stayed in on Halloween,” said MSU freshman Grace Kula. “It was just so freaky and scary to us not knowing anything about it. We played it safe and stayed home.”

Those on campus were shocked to hear the news Friday. MSU students received an email from President Samuel L. Stanley announcing a body -- believed to be Santo -- was recovered.

The full message from Stanley can be read below.

“It was just a big shocker,” Kula said. “I know, that for me, I felt a big pit in my stomach the whole time about it, so just seeing it finally in writing was just crazy.”

“I’m really glad for the family, because I never thought they were going to find that body since it’s been a long time,” Charles said. “It’s still harsh news that he was not found alive.”

The fear of not knowing what happened the night Santo went missing has compelled some students to take extra measures to stay safe.

“My sorority actually has a Life360, so we all make sure if we’re staying in that we’re keeping an eye on that everyone is OK,” Kula said.

Many students said they’ve been more cautious since Santo’s disappearance, bringing a friend with them or keeping in contact with people to let them know where they are.

Police want students to know that there are resources available through MSU’s counseling services, including MSU’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services for students and Employee Assistance Program for employees.

Spartan Community, We are saddened to share that after more than two months of extensive searching using countless resources and support from so many of you and members of the public from nearly every corner of the state and country, MSU Police and Public Safety has recovered a body believed to be Brendan Santo from the Red Cedar River. We continue to believe there was no foul play involved and that Brendan did not intend to harm himself. There also is no threat to the safety and security of our campus. Brendan's disappearance on Oct. 29, 2021, impacted many across our university community. While the news today may bring some closure to such a tragic incident, our hearts ache for the Santo family, Brendan’s loved ones and friends. We kindly ask our community to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. We want to thank everyone who has contributed in some way to the search efforts to date, including our campus partners, the volunteers who posted flyers across our community and joined the search efforts with us and the Santo family, and every law enforcement agency who dedicated time and resources to bring Brendan home. This entire effort was a collaboration between many law enforcement groups, the family and their resources and countless volunteers. We know this news may be difficult for those within our campus community and beyond. It’s important to remember the grief some individuals may be experiencing is normal and there are a number of ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process this. Additional resources include MSU’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services for students and our Employee Assistance Program for employees. Our Residence Education Staff are also available to listen and support our students during this process.

