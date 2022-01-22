Advertisement

Michigan State Police: Woman arrested for stealing medication from assisted living facility

Michigan State Police
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Teresa Ann Coger, a 48-year-old woman from East Jordan, was arraigned Wednesday.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers were called to an assisted living facility in Otsego County in September 2021. Police said the manager of the facility claimed an employee had stolen medication kept in a locked box.

The investigation led to Coger’s arrest. Police said Coger was an employee at the time of the theft and was placed on suspension during the investigation. She is no longer employed by the facility.

Police said an arrest warrant was authorized Jan. 13 and troopers were able to locate Coger -- who was staying with a relative in Antrim County -- and take her into police custody Wednesday.

Coger was charged with once count of larceny in a building and one count of possession of a controlled substance -- hydrocodone.

She is expected to return to court Jan. 27.

