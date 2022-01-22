Leslie Blackhawks take down Lansing Christian

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Leslie Blackhawks welcomed the Lansing Christian Pilgrims in a Greater Lansing Activities Conference clash.

The Blackhawks scored early and often on their way to a 47-36 win over the Pilgrims.

Leslie plays Perry next, and Lansing Christian takes on Stockbridge.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

