Advertisement

Leslie Blackhawks take down Lansing Christian

The Blackhawks scored early and often
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Leslie Blackhawks welcomed the Lansing Christian Pilgrims in a Greater Lansing Activities Conference clash.

The Blackhawks scored early and often on their way to a 47-36 win over the Pilgrims.

Leslie plays Perry next, and Lansing Christian takes on Stockbridge.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
The East Lansing Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for...
East Lansing police identify man found dead, release photo of man wanted for questioning
Elijah Cole Lile
Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky
Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID
Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily's Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due...
Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled

Latest News

EATON RAPIDS PORTLAND
Eaton Rapids boys get win on the road over Portland
LAINGSBURG FOWLER
Laingsburg Wolfpack topple Fowler on the road
LANSING CATHOLIC IONIA
Ionia boys get big win over division rival Lansing Catholic
EATON RAPIDS @ PORTLAND
EATON RAPIDS @ PORTLAND