Lansing police seek missing 72-year-old man

Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Robert Weaver, a 72-year-old man who went missing Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, Weaver was last seen at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Jolly Road and Stafford Avenue. He was last seen wearing a blue University of Michigan coat, black and maroon checkered pajama pants and carrying an orange walker with a black seat.

A photo was not provided.

Anyone who has seen Robert Weaver or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing in Michigan

