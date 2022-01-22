Lansing police seek missing 72-year-old man
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Robert Weaver, a 72-year-old man who went missing Friday afternoon.
According to authorities, Weaver was last seen at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Jolly Road and Stafford Avenue. He was last seen wearing a blue University of Michigan coat, black and maroon checkered pajama pants and carrying an orange walker with a black seat.
A photo was not provided.
Anyone who has seen Robert Weaver or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
More: Missing in Michigan
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.