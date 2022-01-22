Laingsburg Wolfpack topple Fowler on the road
The final score was 61-48
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Laingsburg Wolfpack came into Fowler and beat the Eagles on the road in a big CMAC Matchup.
The Wolfpack built momentum early on in the first quarter and didn’t look back.
The final score was 61-48.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.