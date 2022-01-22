Laingsburg Wolfpack topple Fowler on the road

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Laingsburg Wolfpack came into Fowler and beat the Eagles on the road in a big CMAC Matchup.

The Wolfpack built momentum early on in the first quarter and didn’t look back.

The final score was 61-48.

