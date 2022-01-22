Ionia boys get big win over division rival Lansing Catholic

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Cougars traveled to Ionia, two tough teams in the CAAC White both vying for the first place spot.

The Cougars were up first as Alex Watters took the handoff, sent it up from the arc and L-C got the triple.

The Bulldogs were on the outside as Lane Thomas took an open look, took the three-point jumper which was no problem for him and he sunk it.

It’s Watters again with the same shot from the same spot! He drained it.

Another one from Thomas again but in the paint as he fires away and the Bulldogs were feeling good.

They get the win 56-44, staying at the top of the CAAC White.

