Game of the Week: Lansing Catholic girls stay undefeated on season after win over Ionia

The Cougars move to 12-0 on the season
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Catholic girls were 11-0 heading into Friday night’s matchup with 6-3 Ionia.

Early on, the Bulldogs got good positioning down low, fighting through the defense, and Brynn Reams was there to knock it in.

Ionia’s Aubree White had a wide-open shot as she took the jumper and made it.

The Cougars were coming in hot in the second half after a slow first half. Ana Richards went for it from the arc, it was a sinker, and the Cougars add three to the board.

Gabby Halliwill had some speed, swerved through the Bulldogs like it was nothing and that was the attitude the Cougars had to finish it.

They took the win over Ionia 66-31 and are moving to 12-0 on the season. Head coach Kacee Reid is happy to get the win, she says it was a slow start but her girls are receptive on how to improve.

“I think that’s what makes this group special is they understand that they didn’t play well, they understand that their practices, they didn’t communicate well and they’re all shaking their heads yes when we’re saying that. So they’re always receptive to our message and they’ll correct it,” Reid said. “They’ll come in next practice and we’ll probably have one of the hardest practices that we’ve had this season. I was proud of my girls, we settled in, we started playing the basketball that got us to this point, and we were lucky to pull it together in the second half.”

