Eaton Rapids boys get win on the road over Portland

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids Greyhounds visited the Portland Raiders Friday evening.

Both teams let it fly in the first half by exchanging threes on multiple back-to-back possessions.

Portland’s Evan Gross got hot in the second quarter after being left open in the corner.

However, Eaton Rapids stole the show on the road winning this one 74-60.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.