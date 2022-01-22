Advertisement

Eaton Rapids boys get win on the road over Portland

The Greyhounds take the win 74-60.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 22, 2022
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids Greyhounds visited the Portland Raiders Friday evening.

Both teams let it fly in the first half by exchanging threes on multiple back-to-back possessions.

Portland’s Evan Gross got hot in the second quarter after being left open in the corner.

However, Eaton Rapids stole the show on the road winning this one 74-60.

