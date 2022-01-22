Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood, California. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KABC) - Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County late Friday afternoon.

It is unclear if the former California governor was driving or a passenger in the accident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the four cars collided on Sunset Boulevard and another street in Brentwood, California.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said Schwarzenegger was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
The East Lansing Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for...
East Lansing police identify man found dead, release photo of man wanted for questioning
Elijah Cole Lile
Teen missing from Michigan juvenile detention facility found in Kentucky
Craig Kahler
DeWitt Public Schools Board President dies of COVID
Body found believed to be Brendan Santo
Body believed to be Brendan Santo found -- What’s next?

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations
EATON RAPIDS @ PORTLAND
EATON RAPIDS @ PORTLAND
LANSING CHRISTIAN @ LESLIE
LANSING CHRISTIAN @ LESLIE